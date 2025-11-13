Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, making waves on social media after U-19 selection for Team India

Anvay Dravid, son of Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, has been named to the India U-19 B squad for the upcoming tri-series. His consistent performances, including impressive showings in domestic tournaments.

Indian cricket has long been defined by family legacies, where the passion for the sport is passed down through generations. From the iconic Amarnaths and Gavaskars to the Singh family, cricket in India has always been more than just a sport; it's about tradition, dedication, and legacy. Now, a new name is emerging in the fold: Anvay Dravid, son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, is ready to make his mark.

Anvay’s Rise Through the Ranks

Anvay Dravid has recently been named to the India Under-19 B squad for the upcoming tri-series in Bengaluru, marking a major milestone in his young career. His selection stands out not just because of his surname but because it reflects years of consistent hard work and growth. Like his father, Anvay’s approach to cricket has always been one of quiet perseverance rather than seeking the spotlight.

A wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay has represented Karnataka in various age-group tournaments, including captaining the state team in prestigious competitions like the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. His leadership and cricketing acumen have been widely praised by coaches and mentors, who have seen him as a player capable of holding his own in high-pressure situations.

Impressive Performances in Domestic Cricket

Anvay’s breakthrough moment came during the 2023-24 Vijay Merchant Trophy, where he emerged as the highest run-scorer for Karnataka. In five matches, he scored a total of 357 runs at an impressive average of 45, including four half-centuries. This performance helped him gain recognition as a solid prospect for Indian cricket's future. His consistency and ability to score under pressure have set him apart as a cricketer with immense potential.

Making His Own Identity

Though comparisons to his father, Rahul Dravid, are inevitable, Anvay seems determined to carve his own path in the cricketing world. Known for his calm composure, technical precision, and disciplined approach, Anvay has garnered praise for his methodical style of play. But unlike the dominant 'wall' image of his father, Anvay is intent on defining his own cricketing philosophy.

Samit Dravid: Another Dravid Making Waves

Anvay’s older brother, Samit Dravid, has already made a mark in Indian cricket. Samit was included in the India Under-19 squad for a series against Australia, though he missed out on selection due to a knee injury. Despite this setback, he had an impressive campaign in the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he scored 362 runs and took 16 wickets in eight matches, contributing to his team’s title victory.

The Rise of Second-Generation Cricketers

The Dravids are not alone in the growing wave of second-generation cricketers making their mark. Arjun Tendulkar, son of the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has already made his domestic debut and appeared in the IPL as a left-arm seamer. Similarly, Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, is already turning heads with his aggressive batting style in the Delhi U-19 and DPL circuits.

The Future of Indian Cricket

As Anvay Dravid continues to make strides in his cricketing journey, it’s clear that Indian cricket’s future is in the hands of a new generation of young talent. While comparisons to their iconic fathers are inevitable, these youngsters are demonstrating that they are not just living under the shadows of their famous families. They are determined to forge their own legacy, eager to add their own chapters to Indian cricket’s rich history.