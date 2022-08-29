Meet Antony, 22-year-old Ajax star for whom Manchester United will splash €95m

Antony is on the verge of signing for Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in world football, and no team can deny that. Just days after completing a spectacular €60m move for Casemiro, the Red Devils are on the verge of signing Antony from Ajax, for a reported figure of €95m.

This has been a saga in the building ever since Erik Ten Hag took over at Manchester United. The 22-year-old burst onto the biggest stage under Ten Hag, and now the Dutchman is eager to be reunited with his prodigious disciple.

While Ajax were reluctant to part ways with their winger, such is the might of United that few clubs can sustain the temptation that the Red Devils can fork out. But who is Antony, why are United shelling out so much money on the Brazilian?

READ| Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores as Manchester United beats Southampton by 1-0

Antony's move from Ajax to Manchester United is a done deal, per @FabrizioRomano



Manchester United will pay Ajax $100M pic.twitter.com/FGuz9zDwcM — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 28, 2022

Meet Antony - the next 'Neymar'

Born in Sao Paulo, Antony has often been likened to Neymar, owing to his swift skills on the ball, and his ability to take on defenders, and beat them for good. He graduated from Sao Paulo's famed academy, before making the long journey to join Ajax in the Eredivisie in 2020.

Just two seasons with his new club, and the winger has already sealed a transfer to Manchester United, which speaks about his progress and career trajectory. While Ten Hag has been a crucial figure in the deal, it has to be said, that the youngster is no short of talent.

READ| After Elon Musk, Jim Ratcliffe eyes Manchester United takeover, all you need to know

Antony contributed eight goals and four assists in the Dutch league last season, finishing the 2021-22 campaign with a total tally of 12 goals and 10 assists across 33 appearances in all competitions. Apart from the stats though, it's what he does on the ball is what makes the Brazilian a unique talent.

He's two-footed, has good vision, and he's an excellent dribbler so that would help United break down teams who tend to sit deep. While €95m is a lot of money, but rebuilding a club of United's stature was never going to be easy, and in Antony, the Reds would be making a shrewd investment.