Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Meet Antonia Farias, the woman who hugged Lionel Messi after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 42-year-old Antonia Farias has been working with Leo for ten years and is an important member of the team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Meet Antonia Farias, the woman who hugged Lionel Messi after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Image Source: Twitter

Among other things, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar will be remembered as the day Lionel Messi and Argentina finally took home the trophy. Argentina was entitled to a third star on their shirts after defeating France on penalties.

The Albiceleste were declared the winners after Gonzalo Montiel converted the fourth penalty in the thrilling shootout, and celebrations for the entire team—including talisman Messi, who was also named the tournament's best player—began. Along with his celebrations with his wife and kids, the legend also experienced an emotional moment when a woman gave him an enthusiastic hug. The video quickly went viral all over social media.

Despite initial reports in various media outlets mistaking the woman with either Kun Agüero's mother Adriana or Messi's mother Celia Mara Cuccittini, it was neither of them. However, it was Antonia Faras, who plays a significant role for the Argentine national team.

According to Infobae, 42-year-old Antonia Farias has been working with Leo for ten years and is an important member of the team because she is one of the cooks that travels with the players on each trip.

Antonia is a native of the Santa Fe province's Fortn Olmos. In addition to the World Cup, Faras served Argentina in both La Finalissima and their successful Copa America campaign in Brazil.

Antonia works in cooperation with Diego Iacovone, who oversees the kitchen. Despite the fact that her work is not as visible as that of other positions on the overall squad, Faras has been recognized for her efforts and for delighting the soccer players with some dishes after games, for which she is claimed to be well-liked by all.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina legend Lionel Messi poses with WC trophy in bed, see viral pic

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on most expensive mansion in Portugal
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.