Meet Antonia Farias, the woman who hugged Lionel Messi after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Image Source: Twitter

Among other things, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar will be remembered as the day Lionel Messi and Argentina finally took home the trophy. Argentina was entitled to a third star on their shirts after defeating France on penalties.

The Albiceleste were declared the winners after Gonzalo Montiel converted the fourth penalty in the thrilling shootout, and celebrations for the entire team—including talisman Messi, who was also named the tournament's best player—began. Along with his celebrations with his wife and kids, the legend also experienced an emotional moment when a woman gave him an enthusiastic hug. The video quickly went viral all over social media.

Todos creían que era la mamá de Messi, pero no. La de ese abrazo hermoso es Antonia, la cocinera de la Selección Argentina. pic.twitter.com/bLWOVfeaIz — Actual Fútbol (@ActualFutbol) December 20, 2022

Despite initial reports in various media outlets mistaking the woman with either Kun Agüero's mother Adriana or Messi's mother Celia Mara Cuccittini, it was neither of them. However, it was Antonia Faras, who plays a significant role for the Argentine national team.

According to Infobae, 42-year-old Antonia Farias has been working with Leo for ten years and is an important member of the team because she is one of the cooks that travels with the players on each trip.

Antonia is a native of the Santa Fe province's Fortn Olmos. In addition to the World Cup, Faras served Argentina in both La Finalissima and their successful Copa America campaign in Brazil.

Postal completa de los cumpleañeros del día junto al Presidente: Leo Messi, el juvenil Nehuén Pérez y la chef Antonia. ¡Felicidades! pic.twitter.com/CC1iVX0saE — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) June 24, 2018

Antonia works in cooperation with Diego Iacovone, who oversees the kitchen. Despite the fact that her work is not as visible as that of other positions on the overall squad, Faras has been recognized for her efforts and for delighting the soccer players with some dishes after games, for which she is claimed to be well-liked by all.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina legend Lionel Messi poses with WC trophy in bed, see viral pic