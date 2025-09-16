Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE regions of Tamil Nadu, check full forecast here
World’s tallest sunflower is over 35 feet in height, is tribute to Ukraine amid Russia war, its in…, was grown by…
THIS is India's oldest sweet shop, once catered Mughal emperors, Presidents and Prime Ministers of India, its name is..., is situated in...
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead after massive landslide hits Mandi, rescue op underway
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan says she feels bad for Kunickaa Sadanand after Amaal Malik lashes out at her, says 'she is 61...'
Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, 5 unmissable performances of Sanya Malhotra that prove her acting brilliance
Pakistani child star Umer Shah, brother of ‘Peeche Toh Dekho’ meme sensation Ahmad Shah, dies at 15
Meet Anandkumar Velkumar, 22-year-old skater, who won two gold medals for India at Speed Skating World Championships
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details
Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah dial CM Dhami; heavy rain alert issued in 4 districts
SPORTS
Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar made history, securing the nation its first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships in China on Monday.
Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar made history, securing the nation its first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships in China on Monday.
The 22-year-old skater won the top prize in senior men's 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924.
The triumph just came days after Velkumar had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, clocking 43.072s to claim India's first senior world championship medal.
The icing on the cake for India was some additional success in junior competition, with youngster Krish Sharma securing a 1,000 m sprint gold medal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anandkumar Velkumar for his stellar achievement.
“Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” The PM wrote on X.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019-21, hailed Anandkumar for his historic triumph on X, posting, “What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ!”
The Speed Skating World Championships started in Beidaihe on September 13 and will continue until September 21.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)