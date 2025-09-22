Meet Abhishek Sharma's rumoured girlfriend Laila Faisal, who is supporting cricketer behind the scenes; know her educational qualification, family background

Laila Faisal has been garnering attention for her support for Abhishek live during matches. Fans had been shipping for Abhishek and Laila as their public appearances hint at a genuine connection. Know about her family and educational background here.

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is making waves for his impressive 74 runs that led India to victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Not only his professional but personal life has been gaining traction. He is rumoured to be dating London-educated entrepreneur Laila Faisal; however, the duo has maintained stoic silence about their brewing romance.

Who is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal has been stealing the limelight in both the fashion and cricket worlds. Her connection to Abhishek Sharma has sparked intense interest on social media, particularly after she praised his record-breaking innings. She has been spotted with Abhishek in public and shares a close relationship with his sister.

Hailing from Delhi, Laila belongs to a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family. She completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and pursued a psychology degree from King’s College London. She went on to earn skills in fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London. After returning to India, she took on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at her family's business, Sound of Music Luxury. In 2022, she embarked on a new venture, launching her own luxury fashion label, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, alongside her mother.

Laila has been garnering attention for her support for Abhishek live during matches. She is often seen alongside his sister Komal, cheering for the cricketer. Fans had been shipping for Abhishek and Laila as their public appearances hint at a genuine connection.

Abhishek Sharma’s performance in Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma, along with Shubman Gill, was a combination of "fire and ice" after India's commanding six-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, according to captain Suryakumar Yadav. Abhishek got off to promising starts but failed to convert them into a knock of significance. However, he didn't waste the opportunity this time around as he offered no clemency to Pakistan bowlers and walloped boundaries for fun en route to 74 off a mere 39 deliveries.