Tennis star Rohan Bopanna has made history with a world record. He was elevated to the Round of 16 of the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters' Men's Doubles with partner Ben Shelton. For the 45-year-pld player, 40s turned out to be a blessing as he played his best while breaking many records since.

Bopanna has ventures as well, as he co-owns a restaurant in Bangalore along with his wife Supriya Annaiah. In collaboration with The Flying Squirrel, based in Bengaluru and is a micro-roastery and café, Bopanna launched his own line of coffee named, Rohan Bopanna's Master Blend. This showcases his love for coffee as he grew up on a coffee estate in Coorg.

In the age when most sports players takes retirement, Rohan Bopanna is making history as he along with his partner Ben Shelton defeating the Argentine-Chilean pair of Francisco Cerundolo, Alejandro Tabilo to won the Round of 32 match in the currently running Monte Carlo Masters.

Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton, an unseeded Indo-American duo, secured a straightforward win in the Monte Carlo Masters, defeating their opponents 6-3 and 7-5 on April 6. They face Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, April 8.



Rohan Bopanna sets many records

At 45, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest player in both singles and doubles who won a match in an ATP 1000 tournament and also the first to achieve the milestone soon after celebrating his 45th birthday.

With two major doubles Grand Slam titles, the 2024 Australian Open and 2017 French Open, he achieved the mark with Sheldon who is 22 and is 23 years younger to the Indian star.

Canadian tennis player Daniel Nestor broke the record earlier at the age of 44 years and 8 months. In the 2017 Madrid Masters men's doubles match, he defeated Bopanna and his then partner Pablo Cuevas along with his partner Fabrice Martin.

In 2024, he broke another record by becoming the oldest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 title taking the victory trophy at the 2024 Miami Open with Australia's Matt Eden. In another victory, in the same year’s Australian Open men's doubles, he became the oldest player to claim the grand slam in the Open era at the age of 43 years, 9 months.