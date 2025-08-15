Meet 10-year-old Indian-origin chess prodigy who defeated English Grandmaster to become...

A 10-year-old female chess player scripted history after she defeated a 60-year-old Grandmaster in Liverpool to become the youngest female chess playr to do so. Know more about her below.

A 10-year-old girl of Indian-origin from London has etched her name in history books by becoming the youngest female chess player to defeat a Grandmaster. In the British Chess Championship 2025, held in Liverpool, Bodhana Sivanandan defeated a 60-year-old Grandmaster, Peter Wells, during the final round of the game. Taking to its X handle, the International Chess Federation shared a picture of Bodhana and wrote, ''British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster! The 10-year-old, from Harrow, pulled off the win on Sunday against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British Chess Championships in Liverpool. Sivanandan’s victory at 10 years, five months, and three days beats the 2019 record held by American Carissa Yip (10 years, 11 months, and 20 days).''

See the post:

British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster!



The 10-year-old, from Harrow, pulled off the win on Sunday against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British… pic.twitter.com/bAMqeyFZHm — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 11, 2025

Netizens reaction

Soon after the news of Bodhana defeating the Grandmaster went viral, netizens were quick enough to express their views on her win and congratulate her. One user wrote, ''She has a bright future ahead of her, considering she's now ranked alongside names like Pragg and Keymer in the list of players who beat their first GM of a similar age. I hope she doesn't limit herself to playing only in women's tournaments.''

''10 years old and already beating grandmasters… unreal! Huge congrats to Bodhana, the future is bright!'' wrote another.

Who is Bodhana Sivanandan?

Before this win, Bodhana had also been the youngest person selected to represent England internationally in any sport. She was also among a group of young chess players who were invited to 10 Downing Street by then Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak.

Not many know that Bodhana began playing chess at the age of 5 during the COVID-19 pandemic after her father's friend gifted her a chess set. Later, she also became the Woman FIDE Master.