'Mbappe will score twice and Messi will cry': Journalist who interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold prediction

Piers Morgan, the journalist who interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold prediction for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina-France.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Messi vs Mbappe: Piers Morgan makes bold prediction

Lionel Messi's Argentina are all set to lock horns with Kylian Mbappe's France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18 at Lusail Stadium. Before the final, Piers Morgan, the journalist who had earlier interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold prediction. 

After his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo had his contract terminated with Manchester United as he made plenty of shocking revelations against the club, and players of past and present. 

Known for his pro-Ronaldo nature, Morgan has slammed Lionel Messi once again before the FIFA World Cup final, claiming that Mbappe will score twice, whereas, 'Messi will cry'. 

Taking to Twitter ahead of the final between Argentina and France, Morgan put out a rather controversial eyebrow-raising tweet. 

"PREDICTION: France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice, Griezmann will be MoM and Messi will cry," wrote Morgan. 

The fiery dig at Messi had garnered 45k likes within no time. It's not the first time that Morgan has lashed out at Messi because he has a history of coming out in favour of Ronaldo. 

Messi and Mbappe play together at Paris Saint-Germain although the pair will be on opposite sides in the final, and apart from the glory of winning the World Cup, they will also be eyeing the golden boot award. 

Both of the forwards have scored five goals each, and lead the tournament's top goal-scorer award. Morgan meanwhile has hogged the limelight often due to his controversial takes throughout the tournament. 

