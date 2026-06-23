Mbappe vs Messi: France star equals Klose's World Cup record, closes in on Argentine legend

France captain Kylian Mbappe has added another feather to his hat as he equals Germany legend Miroslav Klose's World Cup record with two goals against Iraq.

France legend and captain Kylian Mbappe has joined Germany's veteran Miroslav Klose as the joint second-highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup, after he scored twice during the group stage match against Iraq on June 22 (local time). With two goals in the game, Mbappe's total tally has now reached to 16 goals and is just behind Argentina's Lionel Messi, who broke Klose's record earlier in the day against Austria, where he also scored two goals.

Mbappe has 16 goals in 16 World Cup matches to his name, and fans are already predicting that the French star could soon challenge Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record if he maintains his remarkable strike rate in the coming editions.

In the France vs Iraq match, Mbappe scored in the 14th minute, giving his side the lead against the Gulf nation. He unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from around 20 yards out, giving Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil no chance. His second one came in the 54th minute and doubled France's lead before Ousmane Dembele also struck in the 66th minute, sealing the deal for the 2018 champions.

As per the FIFA website, the match marked Mbappe's 100th international appearance for France, making him only the 10th French player to achieve the feat.

Top 5 players with most goals in Men' World Cup

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 18 goals in 28 matches

Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 16 goals in 24 matches

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 16 goals in 16 matches

Ronaldo (Brazil) - 16 goals in 19 matches

Gerd Muller (Germany) - 14 goals in 13 matches

Meanwhile, Germany are leading Group E with two wins in two games and six points. It also became the third team after Mexico and the United States to qualify for the Round of 32.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/