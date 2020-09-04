'Maybe he saw a ghost': Rafael trolls Alexis Sanchez on Instagram after Man United exit video

After Alexis Sanchez released a video on his Instagram, speaking about his torrid time at with the Red Devils, former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva responded with an absolutely savage comment on social media. Sanchez, who switched Arsenal for United back in 2018, had a very underwhelming time with the Old Trafford club. Speaking about his spell with Man Utd, Alexis said: "I want to tell you about my period at United, about many things that were said and that made me look bad."

"I got the opportunity to go to United and it seemed tempting to me. It was something nice for me, because, when I was a kid, I liked that club a lot.

"I ended up signing without much information about what was happening in the move. The first days that I was with my colleagues, sometimes there are things that you do not realise until you arrive," he added.

"The first training I had I realised many things. I came home and I told my representative: 'Can't the contract be terminated to return to Arsenal?' They start laughing and I told them that something did not sit right with me. It (the contract) had already been signed."

Reacting to Sanchez's harsh statement, Rafael wrote on Instagram: "Maybe he saw a ghost and get scared that's explain why he play so bad every time."

After a horrid one and half years with the club, Man Utd opted to terminate Sanchez's contract which allowed him to join Inter Milan on a free for the 2020-21 season. The Chilean had joined Antonio Conte's Inter on loan at the start of last season and enjoyed some flurry of good performances in the Italian league.