Mayank Agarwal's #MondayMotivation: 'Dreams should be accompanied by positive outlook and determination'

With cricket slowly making its way back amid the coronavirus pandemic, many cricketers are surely missing the on-field action. Sharing a glimpse of one such memory is Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

The batsman took to social media and shared a picture of him walking out to bat in a Test match. He captioned the image with a quote about dreams and how it could be accomplished by sheer determination.

"Dreams can't just be configured in the head, but they should be firmly accompanied by a positive outlook and sheer determination to accomplish the goal," Mayank tweeted.

The right-handed batsman was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand. India lost the series 2-0 after the dismal performance against Kiwis. In the four innings, Mayank scored a total of 102 runs.

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the batsman, who represents Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will have to wait a bit to step on the field as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the cahs-rich tournament indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.