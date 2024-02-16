Twitter
Headlines

Farmers' protest: 'Hope to find solutions soon,' says Union Minister Arjun Munda

'Extraordinary milestone': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on 500 wickets in Test cricket

Matt Hardy gives crucial update on Jeff Hardy’s health after horrific AEW botch

Meet man who studied in US, UK, now leads Rs 32685 crore pharma company in India as...

Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 84,560 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Farmers' protest: 'Hope to find solutions soon,' says Union Minister Arjun Munda

'Extraordinary milestone': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on 500 wickets in Test cricket

Matt Hardy gives crucial update on Jeff Hardy’s health after horrific AEW botch

This tea gives extra energy to body, was used by kings

AI imagines Minions as Marvel superheroes

7 captains Rohit Sharma has played under for Team India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

This starkid quit films in 8 years, got married to superstar, completed education in 2023, became India's biggest...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

HomeSports

Sports

Matt Hardy gives crucial update on Jeff Hardy’s health after horrific AEW botch

In a recent AEW match, Guevara inadvertently struck Hardy's face with his knee while executing a Shooting Star Press move. The botch was soon noticed by the fans and quickly made headlines.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former WWE champion Jeff Hardy experienced a horrific injury in his recent AEW match. The significant botch during the face-off between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara left the spectators stunned.

During the match, Guevara inadvertently struck Hardy's face with his knee while executing a Shooting Star Press move. The botch was soon noticed by the fans and quickly made headlines.

As per the latest update, Matt Hardy has spoken about the incident and shared an update about his brother's current state.

In the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said, "It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose and that’s really all we know."

"They’re still going to undergo some more testing and whatnot to try and find out what his total injury is or would be but we know at right now it’s at a minimum a broken nose," he further said.

For decades, Jeff Hardy has been a big name in the pro wrestling business. His career stretches back years, gathering fame during his stint with WWE and now active in AEW. 

Hardy has stumbled upon plenty of hurdles in his journey, including dealing with substance abuse and various injuries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi liquor policy case: ED issues 6th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

India's highest-paid actress charged more than Shah Rukh, Salman; faced body shaming, quit films, moved to US, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE