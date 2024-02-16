Matt Hardy gives crucial update on Jeff Hardy’s health after horrific AEW botch

In a recent AEW match, Guevara inadvertently struck Hardy's face with his knee while executing a Shooting Star Press move. The botch was soon noticed by the fans and quickly made headlines.

Former WWE champion Jeff Hardy experienced a horrific injury in his recent AEW match. The significant botch during the face-off between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara left the spectators stunned.

As per the latest update, Matt Hardy has spoken about the incident and shared an update about his brother's current state.

In the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said, "It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose and that’s really all we know."

"They’re still going to undergo some more testing and whatnot to try and find out what his total injury is or would be but we know at right now it’s at a minimum a broken nose," he further said.

For decades, Jeff Hardy has been a big name in the pro wrestling business. His career stretches back years, gathering fame during his stint with WWE and now active in AEW.

Hardy has stumbled upon plenty of hurdles in his journey, including dealing with substance abuse and various injuries.