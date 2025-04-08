The duo got married 20 years ago in 2005 and have three sons and one daughter.

Mary Kom, an Olympian and Indian boxing icon, has become the talk of the town due to her personal life. Rumours are that Mary Kom and her husband Karung Onkholer, better known as Onler, are facing issues in their marriage. Reports suggest that the couple is believed to have started living apart. However, no divorce proceedings have been initiated yet. The duo got married 20 years ago in 2005 and have three sons. In 2018, they adopted a daughter because Mary always wanted to have one.

Amid differences in their married life, several people within the boxing community hint at Mary being in another relationship. A boxer told HT, "The separation rumours about Mary Kom and Onler might not be just rumours. No one knows the reason for sure, though. Everyone whispers about Mary ma’am being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband. Speculation has been fuelled further by her recent Instagram posts featuring him as her business associate."

Mary Kom is a boxing icon, and Onler is a footballer who chose to put his career on hold so that he could raise the kids and take care of the house. Mary won six world championships and an Olympics bronze to her name. She has often called Onler her 'pillar of strength'. Mary and Onler’s love inspired the 2014 film Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra. Mary is a Padma Vibhushan recipient and was appointed a Member of Parliament in 2016.

