Ex-star cricketer smashes 34 runs in an over, breaks commentators glass box, watch viral video

His knock of 131 no off 54 balls helped his team win by seven wickets and set a new record

During the Legends League Cricket 2024, former Kiwi cricketer Martin Guptill broke many records by making 34 off an over. For the Southern Super Stars, Guptill’s knock was played against Navin Stewart of Konark Suryas Odisha at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Guptill went on a rampage in the last over of power play, hitting five sixes and one four. He opened with a huge hit over deep mid-wicket for six and then hit another six over deep square leg. He went on to hit the boundary and smashed two more sixes to make that over cost him a whopping 34 runs. His knock of 131 no-off 54 balls helped his team win by seven wickets and set a new record in the Legends League Cricket, breaking his own record of 30 runs in an over, which he set a day before this match.

In the first innings, Konark Suryas Odisha had scored a competitive 192/9 in their stipulated twenty overs, with Richard Levi being the highest scorer with 63 off 21 balls. Though Guptill was the one who changed the course of the match, the Southern Super Stars won the match by four wickets and four overs remaining in the game.

MARTIN GUPTILL BROKE COMM BOX WINDOW.



- Vintage Guptill in LLC, 68 in just 29 balls. pic.twitter.com/VTWnB1FpVH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2024

This win proved the longevity of Guptill and his capacity to boss bowlers, making him one of cricket’s most dangerous hitters. The tournament goes on, and the fans are waiting for more great shows from Guptill and his team. The Southern Super Stars are still at the top of the points table, and their next match is against Toyam Hyderabad on October 5.

Guptill’s achievement has not only made him feature in the headlines but also brought back memories of his wonderful performance and contribution to T20 cricket, hence making him a player worth watching in this exciting league.