Indian shooter and Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker has announced that she will resume training in November and return to competitive shooting next year. Bhaker, who won two medals at the Paris Olympics, shared this during a media interaction in Delhi ahead of the ISSF World Cup Final, set to begin in the capital on Tuesday.

“I will be back for training in November and competing by next year. I’ll keep a close eye on the action, especially the 10m, 25m, and pistol events,” Bhaker said. She explained that her break from shooting was planned in advance due to injury concerns. "My coach, Jaspal Rana, had advised me to take three months off because of injuries caused by pistol recoil," she added.

During her break, Bhaker enjoyed spending time with her family and eating homemade food. She expressed her excitement about the ISSF World Cup Final, calling it a significant event for young shooters. “It’s a platform for champions. Players should give their best and not be afraid,” she advised.

At the Paris Olympics, Bhaker, along with her partner Sarabjot Singh, won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event. The duo defeated South Korea in a 16-10 victory. Bhaker also made history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.

In her final Olympic event, Bhaker finished fourth in the 25m pistol, narrowly missing out on becoming the first Indian to win three Olympic medals.