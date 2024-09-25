Manu Bhaker gives befitting response after being trolled for showing off her medals at events, tv shows

Some social media users had voiced their disapproval of Bhaker basking in the limelight and recognition following her outstanding performance at the Summer Games last month.

Manu Bhaker, the accomplished double Olympic medallist, responded to critics on Wednesday who had taken issue with her proudly displaying her Paris Olympic medals at events in India.

Despite the backlash, Bhaker has continued to share her success by making appearances on Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati, participating in podcasts, and attending various social media events, all while proudly showcasing her hard-earned medals throughout the country.

In just over a month, her Instagram following surged from 25,000 to an impressive 1.7 million, attracting cash prizes from both politicians and corporate sponsors. Despite facing backlash, the 22-year-old from Jhajjar remains unfazed. She proudly showcases her medals at events, graciously allowing others to admire the bronze pieces she earned for her achievements in the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team events.

In the face of negativity, Bhaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her perspective.

"The two bronze medals I won at the Paris 2024 Olympics belong to India. Whenever I’m asked to show these medals at events, I do it with pride. This is my way of sharing my beautiful journey," she tweeted.

The two bronze medals I won at the Paris 2024 Olympics belong to India. Whenever I am invited for any event and asked to show these medals, I do it with pride. This is my way of sharing my beautiful journey.@Paris2024 #Medals #India pic.twitter.com/UKONZlX2x4 — Manu Bhaker(@realmanubhaker) September 25, 2024

Bhaker has made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the same Olympics. Despite facing challenges, such as criticism on social media, she remains dedicated to her sport and responds to detractors with resilience.

Her unwavering commitment and pride in representing India have positioned her as a role model for aspiring young athletes.

