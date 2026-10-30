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Manisha Bhanwala makes history, becomes first Indian woman to win World Wrestling Championship gold

Manisha Bhanwala has created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win World Championship gold. Her historic achievement marks a major milestone for Indian wrestling and puts her name among the country's most celebrated wrestling stars.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 08:46 PM IST

Manisha Bhanwala makes history, becomes first Indian woman to win World Wrestling Championship gold
Manisha Bhanwala (Image: X/@India_AllSports)
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On Friday, Manisha Bhanwala made history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a world wrestling title in Astana. The 29-year-old triumphed over A Elizabeth Nette from the US with a score of 8-6 in a fiercely contested final. While the 59kg category is not an Olympic weight class, this achievement is monumental as no Indian woman had previously won a world title.

India's women wrestlers have had a remarkable campaign, with two other competitors — Neelam Sirohi (50kg) and Kajal Dhochak (76kg) — reaching the finals in Olympic weight categories, although they ultimately took home silver medals.

Prior to this event, Anshu Malik was the only Indian woman to have made it to a world championships final, earning silver in the 57kg category in 2021. Vinesh Phogat, one of India's top wrestlers, has secured two bronze medals at the world championships, while Antim Panghal has also achieved two bronze medals, both in Olympic weight classes.

In men's freestyle wrestling, Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, remains India's sole world champion, having won gold in the 66kg category at the 2010 World Championships in Moscow. Bajrang Punia reached the final at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest but had to settle for silver.

Manisha's victory signifies a remarkable turnaround for the women's team following a disappointing performance at the Asian Games, where the wrestlers did not meet expectations, with Antim Panghal being the only one to return with a medal, securing silver in the 53kg category.

During the Asian Games, Manisha competed in the 57kg category, an Olympic weight class, but was defeated by Japan's Akari Fujinami in the quarterfinals. She chose to compete in the 59kg category at the world championships, a decision that proved to be highly rewarding.

Manisha really made her mark on the way to the final. She knocked out Laurence Beauregard, who had won bronze at the world championships, by pinning her down without much fuss. Next, Manisha took on Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, and after that, she pinned Kazakhstan’s Altyn Shagayeva to seal her spot in the title match.

The final was intense. Manisha faced A Elizabeth Nette from the US, a Pan American champion. By the end of the first period, Manisha was trailing 1-5, but honestly, she didn’t let that shake her. She came back strong, landed some sharp attacks, and flipped the match on its head. In the end, she pulled off an 8-6 win.

Manisha’s from Jind, Haryana and at 29, she’s been around the wrestling block. She’s competed in several weight classes from 57kg up to 65kg and appeared in three world championships. That kind of experience showed—she used everything she had to grab the biggest win of her career on Friday.

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