Manipur youth breaks world record for most push-ups on fingertips in a minute, video goes viral - WATCH

A video of the incredible feat was shared by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

A 24-year-old youth from Manipur has created history and brought back an accolade to India after thirteen long years. On Friday (January 21), Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh who hails from Naran Konjin Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district broke the record for most push-ups on fingertips in a minute. A video of him achieving the incredible feat was shared by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Twitter. The video went viral and was viewed over 140,000 times.

The record had been held by United Kingdom’s Graham Maly since 2009. The effort was organised at a fight studio in Imphal, as per guidelines. The recorded video will be sent to London for for verification by Guinness Book of World Records. Once verified, the Manipur man will be recognized with a certificate for his achievement.

The young achiever has held Guinness World Records two times in the past. In 2019, he broke the record for most leg push-ups on one arm in one minute. In 2020, he broke the record for most one-arm push-ups on knuckles in a minute.

