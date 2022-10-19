Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team news, where to watch MUN vs TOT Premier League match

File Photo

A riveting clash is on the cards as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur at home in the Premier League. Spurs are sitting third on the table after a good start to the season with form on their side. On the other hand, Man United are struggling to gain momentum with winning consistency being a problem.

Wednesday’s clash will be played at the home of the Red Devils, Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would be looking to pull a rabbit out of his hat to overwhelm Antonio Conte’s side which has been on a 3-game winning run in all competitions.

All you need to know about Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match being played? The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the Premier League will be played on October 19, 2022, at the Old Trafford stadium in Liverpool.

What time does the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match begin? The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will begin at 12:45 AM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)? The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match live streaming? The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Team News

READ | Ballon d’Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid teammate unhappy with awards verdict