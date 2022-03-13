Premier League 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses THIS career milestone, Manchester United edge Tottenham 3-2

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football's all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The all-time top goalscorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to '55.

Ronaldo's 12th-minute opener at Old Trafford was a superb strike from distance that helped him equal the record.

The Portugal international then went past Bican with a tap in from Jadon Sancho's neat pass to put United 2-1 in front before powerfully heading home his third to spark wild celebrations in the stands as United won 3-2.

The moment @Cristiano hit career goals and became the all-time leading scorer #MUFC | #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2022

It was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo's career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.

Ronaldo's goals have been scored for Sporting, United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team.

The Czech FA has said that Bican`s total was actually 821 goals following a review of his statistics.

Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario each scored more than 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches.

Earlier, Ronaldo put United ahead in the 12th minute with a spectacular long-range blast from over 20 metres out but a Harry Kane penalty brought Spurs level in the 35th minute.

Three minutes later though, the 37-year-old had restored United's advantage, slotting home after Jadon Sancho had broken the offside trap and set up the Portuguese forward with a low cross.

Spurs restored parity in the 72nd minute with an own goal from United captain Harry Maguire who slid in a low cross from Sergio Reguilon.

But Ronaldo, who had twice tested Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris after the break, settled the contest with a header from an Alex Telles corner nine minutes from the end.

The result moves United two points above Arsenal and back into fourth place, although the Gunners have four games in hand starting with Sunday's home match against Leicester City.