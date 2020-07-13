Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN v SOU Dream11, time & where to watch

MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Manchester United vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, MNU Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Manchester United vs Southampton Head to Head.

Manchester United will be looking to make it five Premier League wins in a row when they welcome Southampton.

The Red Devils have been in excellent form since the league's restart and are sitting on the fifth spot, while Southampton occupies 12th.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Southampton

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on July 14, 2020, at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Long