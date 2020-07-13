Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN v SOU Dream11, time & where to watch

Headlines

Women's reservation bill incomplete without OBC quota: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, who cracked UPSC twice and secured AIR...

'2 minutes of silence for 150+ bowlers': Fans react as Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 ranked bowler in ODI cricket

Meet IIT graduate who cracked UPSC to become IPS officer, quit his job after 8 years to...

Meet Kabita Singh, from ordinary housewife to renowned YouTuber, her net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women's reservation bill incomplete without OBC quota: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, who cracked UPSC twice and secured AIR...

South directors who debuted in Bollywood with blockbuster

Best fruits for gut health

8 superfoods for muscle gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

Delhi High Court grants protection to Anil Kapoor's personality rights, here's what it means

Kangana Ranaut reacts to back-to-back success of Hindi films; says 'Sunny ji jaise actors were not in race...'

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

HomeSports

Sports

Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN v SOU Dream11, time & where to watch

MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Manchester United vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, MNU Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Manchester United vs Southampton Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 03:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manchester United will be looking to make it five Premier League wins in a row when they welcome Southampton.

The Red Devils have been in excellent form since the league's restart and are sitting on the fifth spot, while Southampton occupies 12th.

 

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Southampton

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on July 14, 2020, at Old Trafford.

 

What time does the Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

 

Manchester United vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs 

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Long

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parliament's special session to commence today: Know what's on agenda

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

'Want to create new memories for our fans:' Virat Kohli ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE