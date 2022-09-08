Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League live streaming: How to watch, MUN vs RSO dream11, all you need to know

Man United vs Real Sociedad

European nights return to Old Trafford once again as Manchester United gear up to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League matchday 1 on Friday. If there's one team that the Red Devils would have liked to avoid in the draw, it must have been Sociedad, who are one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

While United themselves will be favourites for the title, Erik Ten Hag's side cannot underestimate the Spanish club one bit. The Red Devils have picked up pace after a couple of disappointing results at the start of the season. United come into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over arch-rivals Arsenal, who will also be in action against FC Zurich.

Sociedad meanwhile were held by Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw recently, and they will be hoping to bounce back with a win. Both La Real and Red Devils will be favourites to progress from this group, so the result of this contest will decide which team finishes at the top.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad - UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match will be played on September 9, 2022, at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (Thursday night in India).

Where to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV app in India.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad predicted playing XI

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Sola, Elustondo, Gorosabel, Munoz; Zubimendi; Mendez, Merino; Silva; Cho, Umar

MUN vs RSO Dream11 lineup:

David De Gea, Tyrell Malacia, Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Burno Fernandes, David Silva, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Mikel Merino, Marcus Rashford, Alexander Soerloth