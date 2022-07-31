Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming: How to watch, MUN vs RVL dream11, probable playing XI

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United face off against Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly, after being defeated by Atletico Madrid in the previous match. The Premier League giants were put to the sword by Atletico Madrid and they will be hoping for a better show against the Spanish club.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the major talking point on Sunday, much of the pre-match talk has been dominated by Ronaldo's return in a United shirt after he has been trying to engineer an exit away from Old Trafford.

Vallecano come into this fixture after a 1-2 victory against Leganes, with former Man United loanee Radamel Falcao's goal making the difference. The Columbian could be a handful for United's defence.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies match 2022 will be played on July 31, 2022, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time does the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday in India.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will not be telecasted on channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the MUFC app.

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano probable playing XI:

Manchester United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Rayo Vallecano: Stole Dimitrievski, Mario Suarez, Ivan Balliu, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia, Santi Comesana, Oscar Trejo, Oscar Valentin,Randy Nteka, Isi Palazon, Alvaro Garcia Rivera

MUN vs RVL my dream11 team:

David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Mario Suarez, Ivan Balliu, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Oscar Trejo, Santi Comesan, Marcus Rashford, Isi Palazon