Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Europa League live streaming: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Headlines

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

Meet Radhika Ghai, first Indian woman entrepreneur to enter unicorn club, built Rs 9000 crore company

Centre to introduce Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

HomeSports

Sports

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Europa League live streaming: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

A victory against Omonia Nicosia will put Manchester United in a comfortable position to advance to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It’s European night at Old Trafford as Manchester United are ready to take on Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League matchday 4 on Friday. The Red Devils are currently placed second behind leaders Real Sociedad in Group E. A victory against Omonia will put them in a comfortable position to advance to the knockout rounds of the competition.

United are among the favourites to lift the Europa League title this year but Erik Ten Hag's side cannot afford to underestimate the team from Cyprus. Currently, the Red Devils stand on six points from 3 matches, having lost to Spanish side Sociedad and victories against RC Sheriff and Omonia in the earlier fixtures.

United are looking to gather momentum, having bounced back from the disappointing 6-3 defeat against rivals Manchester City with a 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia - UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match being played? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 13, 2022 (October 14 as per India time), at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match begin? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 12:30 am IST on Friday (Thursday night in India).

Where to watch Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match live in India (TV channels)? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match live streaming? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps in India. 

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia team news

Coach ten Hag appears to have ruled out four players from the match. These include club skipper Harry Maguire, full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Donny van de Beek and forward Anthony Martial. 

Forward Marcus Rashford could feature after overcoming a knock sustained late match against Everton. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to start again after scoring his 700th club goal recently. 

READ | NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan for these days

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

India Couture Week 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter burns the ramp in stunning ensembles

BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president

Dream Girl 2 new poster out: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE