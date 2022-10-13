Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Europa League live streaming: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

A victory against Omonia Nicosia will put Manchester United in a comfortable position to advance to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

It’s European night at Old Trafford as Manchester United are ready to take on Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League matchday 4 on Friday. The Red Devils are currently placed second behind leaders Real Sociedad in Group E. A victory against Omonia will put them in a comfortable position to advance to the knockout rounds of the competition.

United are among the favourites to lift the Europa League title this year but Erik Ten Hag's side cannot afford to underestimate the team from Cyprus. Currently, the Red Devils stand on six points from 3 matches, having lost to Spanish side Sociedad and victories against RC Sheriff and Omonia in the earlier fixtures.

United are looking to gather momentum, having bounced back from the disappointing 6-3 defeat against rivals Manchester City with a 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia - UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match being played? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 13, 2022 (October 14 as per India time), at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match begin? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 12:30 am IST on Friday (Thursday night in India).

Where to watch Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match live in India (TV channels)? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match live streaming? The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps in India.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia team news

Coach ten Hag appears to have ruled out four players from the match. These include club skipper Harry Maguire, full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Donny van de Beek and forward Anthony Martial.

Forward Marcus Rashford could feature after overcoming a knock sustained late match against Everton. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to start again after scoring his 700th club goal recently.

