Manchester United vs Newcastle United: When and where to watch, Carabao Cup 2023 final livestreaming details | Photo: Twitter/ Carabao Cup

It is set to be an epic night of English football as Manchester United face off with old rivals Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup final 2023. Man United are looking for their first silverware since 2016-2017. On the other hand, Newcastle United have reached a domestic cup final for the first time since 1999. The Magpies have not won a major trophy in nearly 54 years.

The Carabao Cup, also called the English Football League (EFL) cup, will also be the first opportunity for both the managers to claim their first trophies with their current teams. Erik ten Hag has signalled a renaissance at Old Trafford this season, which has thrilled the Red Devils fans.

On the other hand, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has skyrocketed the team from the middle of the Premier League table to the fighting for a top four finish. The good forms of both the sides make the Carabao Cup 2023 final more exciting.

On the road to the final, Manchester United trampled Nottingham Forest 5-0 over two legs. Newcastle United overcame Southampton with an aggregate 3-1 in the two-legged semi-final.

Here's all you need to know about Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023 final

When will Man United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final take place? Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Where will Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final take place? Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final begin? The match will kick off at 16:30 GMT (UK time). As per India Standard Time, the kick off will be at 22:00 or 10:00 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final live on TV in India? Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. Viewers can, however, watch the match live online on an OTT app.

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final live streaming in India? Manchester United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2023 final live streaming will be available on the Fancode mobile and OTT app in India. The match can be viewed without subscription with a special match pass. The cost of the match pass is Rs 25.

