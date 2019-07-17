Manchester United vs Leeds United Friendly: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Manchester United are set to take on arch-rivals Leeds United in a friendly match-up on July 17 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The Red Devils defeated Perth Glory, 2-0 on Saturday in their opening friendly match as Marus Rashford and James Garner were on the score sheet to guide United home.

New signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka played 45-minutes each for United.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United match:

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Leeds United match being played?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be played on July 17, 2019, at Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time does the Manchester United vs Leeds United match begin?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United live match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Leeds United match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Leeds United live streaming?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be available on MUTV or LUTV.