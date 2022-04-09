Manchester United vs Everton: Will Cristiano Ronaldo return from injury?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the talk of the town ahead of the Premier League 2021-22 clash between Manchester United vs Everton. The 37-year-old missed United's 1-1 draw against Leicester City recently and was in doubt for the Everton clash.

However, there's good news for United fans as Ronaldo has indeed been included for the heavyweight clash, which could have a big say in United's credentials for a top-four finish in order to secure Champions League football for next season.

Here's how Manchester United are lining up for their clash against Everton:

United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

For Everton, it's an equally important clash, here's how the Toffees are lining up:

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Currently, Everton are just two points above the relegation zone with 26 points in 30 Premier League matches. They sit in 17th place in the table, and Frank Lampard's side cannot afford to lose further ground, or else they will have to spend the next season in the second division.

United meanwhile are set to finish this season without winning any silverware, and thus their best hopes for this season will be to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.

Ronaldo will be key to United's top-four hopes as the Portuguese skipper has scored 18 goals in 32 matches across all competitions since he joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021.