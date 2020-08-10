Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

Manchester United will be looking to move closer to a second triumph in this competition in three years as they square off against Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Manchester United will be looking to move closer to a second triumph in this competition in three years as they square off against Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Danish side have reached this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

When and where to watch Inter Manchester United vs Copenhagen

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEFA Europa League match will be played on August 11, 2020, at RheinEnergieStadion.

What time does the Manchester United vs Copenhagen, Europa League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Copenhagen match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday midnight.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Copenhagen, Europa League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Copenhagen live telecast will be on Sony Ten2 SD and HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Copenhagen live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Copenhagen live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen: Predicted Starting XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Copenhagen: Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Mudrazija, Zeca; Biel, Wind, Jensen; Kaufmann