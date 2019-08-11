Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

English giants Manchester United and Chelsea are all set to clash at the Old Trafford.

Frank Lampard will take charge of his first competitive game as the Blues manager.

As for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big task after the Red Devils won just one of their final nine games, finishing sixth in the league.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on August 11, 2019, at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea match will begin at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Chelsea live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Mata, Lingard, Martial; Rashford

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Pedro, Barkley, Pulisic; Giroud