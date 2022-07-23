Headlines

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022: Live streaming, MUN vs AVA dream11, where to watch

MUN vs AVA Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Dream11 Team Player List

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

Manchester United will be rounding off their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia with a friendly against fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa on Saturday. 

READ | Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in pre-season to kick off Erik ten Hag era

The Red Devils had scored 11 times and conceded twice in their wins over (4-0), Melbourne Victory (4-1) and Crystal Palace (3-1) n their three pre-season fixtures. 

Talking about Villa, they too have a perfect record over the summer after having won over Walsall, Leeds United and Brisbane Roar.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on July 23, 2022, at Optus Stadium in Perth.

 

What time does the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 3:15 PM IST on Saturday in India. 

 

Where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will not be telecasted on channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the MUTV App, MUTV and VillaTV.

 

Manchester United vs Aston Villa probable playing XI:

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial

Aston Villa: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, McGinn, Douglas Luiz; El Ghazi, Wesley, Grealish

