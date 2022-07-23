Search icon
Manchester United vs Aston Villa highlights: Leon Bailey stars as friendly ends 2-2 after last gasp goal

Manchester United were held by Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw during a pre-season friendly in Perth, after a last gasp goal from Calum Chambers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Manchester United played out a 2- 2 draw with Aston Villa during their pre-season friendly in Perth, on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, courtesy of goals from Jadon Sancho and an own goal off Matty Cash. 

However, Steven Gerard's side produced a valiant comeback as they got back into the contest after Leon Bailey's wonderful solo strike and equalised right at the death, with Calum Chambers heading in Bailey's corner. 

Bailey proved to be the difference maker between the two Premier League sides as he scored one goal and assisted another. 

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo receives bumper £105 million per year offer to play for THIS Saudi Arabian club

The Red Devils will continue their pre-season with games against Atletico Madrid, and Rayo Vallecano still to come. Ten Hag's side have already won their three previous friendlies against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace. 

Manchester United will open their Premier League campaign on 7th August at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Aston Villa will travel to Bournemouth. 

