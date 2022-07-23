Manchester United vs Aston Villa highlights: Leon Bailey stars as friendly ends 2-2 after last gasp goal

Man United vs Aston Villa highlights: Leon Bailey stars as friendly ends 2-2

Manchester United played out a 2- 2 draw with Aston Villa during their pre-season friendly in Perth, on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, courtesy of goals from Jadon Sancho and an own goal off Matty Cash.

However, Steven Gerard's side produced a valiant comeback as they got back into the contest after Leon Bailey's wonderful solo strike and equalised right at the death, with Calum Chambers heading in Bailey's corner.

Bailey proved to be the difference maker between the two Premier League sides as he scored one goal and assisted another.

The Red Devils will continue their pre-season with games against Atletico Madrid, and Rayo Vallecano still to come. Ten Hag's side have already won their three previous friendlies against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace.

Manchester United will open their Premier League campaign on 7th August at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Aston Villa will travel to Bournemouth.