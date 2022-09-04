Manchester United vs Arsenal Live streaming: Where to watch, MUN vs ARS dream11, playing XI; all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Manchester United vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2022-23: From live streaming to dream11 lineup, and more.

Arch-rivals Manchester United and Arsenal will face off against each other on Super Sunday in the Premier League 2022-23. While Erik Ten Hag's side come into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Leicester City, Arsenal have been near flawless in the league so far.

After five games, the Gunners sit pretty at the top of the Premier League standings, having won all of their five games. In United, they face their biggest challenge, but Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going.

The Red Devils had also have had a resurgence of late, after a stuttering start, Ten Hag's men will be eager to pick up a win over their arch-rivals in their own backyard.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on September 4, 2022, at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League​ match begin?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will begin at 09:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted playing XI

Manchester United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiru Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus

MUN vs ARS Dream11 lineup:

David de Gea, Kieran Tierney, Diogo Dalot, Gabriel Magalhaes, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli