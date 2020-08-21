Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire reportedly arrested, club issues statement

After reports broke that Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been arrested in Greece, the club decided to release an official statement on Friday (August 21).

United in their statement said that they are aware of the "alleged incident" and that the defender is co-operating with authorities.

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night," the statement read.

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

Reports from Greece on Friday morning claimed that the 27-year-old England international was arrested following an altercation while holidaying in Mykonos.

After making his big-money move from Leicester City last summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the captain's armband to Maguire after Ashley Young's departure in January.