Manchester United sign Antony for €95m from Ajax, confirm their 5th transfer of the summer

Antony confirmed as Manchester United signing

Manchester United on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Antony from Ajax for a reported €95m, after a prolonged transfer saga. He becomes the latest addition to the Red Devils, the fifth signing of new manager Erik Ten Hag, following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro.

United are reportedly also close to their sixth signing of the summer, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle, who will serve as backup to David de Gea.

Talking about Antony, he was among the top targets of the Reds, although Ajax had been reluctant to do business all summer. However, the Old Trafford outfit have managed to convince the Dutch club, and the 22-year-old Brazilian winger has been announced as United's latest acquisition.

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of @Antony00 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2022

As per a statement released by the club on their official website, Antony's signing has been completed, after United reached an agreement with Ajax.

"Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance," read the statement.

"Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics," informed the club, further.

Ever since taking over at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has been trying to create a revolution of his own, and Antony's signing comes as a further boost. He's the second player Ten Hag has plucked from Ajax, after Martinez had also followed his gaffer to Manchester.