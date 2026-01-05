Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months of charge, sparks major debate on social media

What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'
SPORTS
Soon after the news of the removal of Ruben Amorim as manager of Manchester United went viral on social media, netizens were quick enough to express their views on the same and even draw conclusion on the reason behind his sacking from the club.
Manchester United have sacked its manager Ruben Amorim with immediate effect on Monday. The news came as a shock to the football buffs as he was appointed to the position in November 2024 and was removed from his duties after nearly 14 months of tenure. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been roped in as a caretaker manager in the meantime. ''Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United,'' the official statement from Manchester United read. The decision was taken by the club's leadership team of Chief Executive Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox.
On Sunday, Amorim raised the name of three former Premier League bosses and said, ''I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United. And it's going to be like this for 18 months, or when the board decides to change. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
Soon after the news of Amorim's removal went viral on social media, fans were quick enough to conclude the reason behind his sacking. Check out some of the reaction on the internet.
One social media user wrote, ''I’m not really interested in hearing about why people think he should’ve been sacked. The fact is, the REASON why Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United isn’t even to do with results on the pitch. And that’s a dangerous precedent to set.''
I’m not really interested in hearing about why people think he should’ve been sacked.
The fact is, the REASON why Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United isn’t even to do with results on the pitch.
And that’s a dangerous precedent to set. pic.twitter.com/N5ooBML81z— Dev Bajwa (@ammandev) January 5, 2026
Another user praised Man Utd's decision to sack Amorim and even briefed his record as manager.
So Ruben Amorim will end his tenure with:— Ademola (@flowzki) January 5, 2026
- More losses than wins
- Never had back-to-back clean sheets
- Only won back-to-back games once
- 31 percent win rate
- Lost a European final to Spurs
- Lost to Grimsby
- Finished 16th
- NUMEROUS embarrassing results
WE MUST SUFFER
Another user slammed the club for sacking Amorim and wrote, ''Our bench for the last game but Ruben Amorim gets the blame & we sack YET ANOTHER MANAGER. F--k off man. This clubs a joke now.''
Our bench for the last game but Ruben Amorim gets the blame & we sack YET ANOTHER MANAGER. Fuck off man. This clubs a joke now. #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/UbZy4nF9e6— BBQ Penguin (@BBQ_Penguin) January 5, 2026
One user expressed his views on the reason behind Amorim's sacking and wrote, ''In all honesty, there's absolutely no reason for everything Ruben Amorim said yesterday He shot himself in the foot sadly.''
In all honesty there's absolutely no reason for everything Ruben Amorim said yesterday— OLUWASEGUNFUNMI 01 (@segunalabs01) January 5, 2026
He shot himself in the foot sadly #MCICHE #LEEMUN