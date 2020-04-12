Manchester United's Paul Pogba says he is 'hungry to come back' after lengthy spell on sidelines

While all sporting events have come to a halt due to coronavirus, Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been out of action way before.

Now eager to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Red Devil player said, “I’m already training and touching the ball”.

Pogba, who hasn’t played since December 26, told the United Podcast, “I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

“You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.”

"I miss it because that’s my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing."@PaulPogba reveals the full story behind his injury setback and says he can't wait to return when football recommences #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2020

As for Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, he hinted that the 27-year-old could leave Old Trafford if he is unhappy at the end of the season.

“You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened,” Pogba added.

“So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

“I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again.

“So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don’t feel anything and, hopefully, I’ll be back very soon.”