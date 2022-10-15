Manchester United's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Mason Greenwood | File Photo

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood who was arrested in January this year over sexual assault allegations has been charged with attempted rape and assault. The 21-year-old starlet was suspended by the football club when the allegations had surfaced.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service today authorised the Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood with “attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occassioning actual bodily harm,” a statement said.

What are the allegations against Mason Greenwood?

Shocking revelations of Greenwood’s alleged girlfriend surfaced in he beginning of the year, where she accused him of rape and domestic abuse.

The woman, named Harriet Robson, released pictures of herself injured and bloodied alongside a caption 'to all of those who wanted to know what Mason Greenwood does to me'.

The pictures soon went viral along with an audio where a man, supposedly Greenwood, was heard forcing a woman to have sex.

As per the official statement, the first court appearance will take place on October 17.

