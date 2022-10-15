Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Mason Greenwood was arrested in January this year over sexual assault allegations has been charged with attempted rape and assault.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:49 PM IST

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
Mason Greenwood | File Photo

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood who was arrested in January this year over sexual assault allegations has been charged with attempted rape and assault. The 21-year-old starlet was suspended by the football club when the allegations had surfaced. 

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service today authorised the Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood with “attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occassioning actual bodily harm,” a statement said. 

What are the allegations against Mason Greenwood?

Shocking revelations of Greenwood’s alleged girlfriend surfaced in he beginning of the year, where she accused him of rape and domestic abuse.

The woman, named Harriet Robson, released pictures of herself injured and bloodied alongside a caption 'to all of those who wanted to know what Mason Greenwood does to me'.

The pictures soon went viral along with an audio where a man, supposedly Greenwood, was heard forcing a woman to have sex.

As per the official statement, the first court appearance will take place on October 17.

READ | Watch: Team India arrive in Brisbane ahead of T20 World Cup warm-up matches against Australia, New Zealand

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in blue suit, Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra
How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outift, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani pose for romantic photo
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, meet the richest Bollywood actors
SIIMA 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Arya, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi win top acting honours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar's relative shoots down 'looter' from licensed gun
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.