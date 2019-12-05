Manchester United's Marcus Rashford ends Jose Mourinho’s perfect start at Tottenham

Tottenham did get a good start under Jose Mourinho, however, the happiness was short-lived after Marcus Rashford scored twice helping Manchester United with a 2-1 win.

England forward put United in front at Old Trafford early in the first half. He later converted a second-half penalty to restore their lead after Dele Alli’s exquisite equalizer.

Spurs had gone into the match with a two points lead of the host. The struggling United had made their worst start to a season in 31 years but have started gaining momentum as they cut through the Spurs midfield with ease.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could have stretched their lead even more but Paulo Gazzaniga made amends and saved a thunderous Rashford shot onto the crossbar.

Mourinho - who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino - was let go by United last December.

"They had more emotion than us,’ Mourinho said after the game. "You see, for example, McTominay’s performance, the globality of his performance, he was dominant. He was dominant."

Mourinho also revealed that he had warned his players about McTominay’s tenacity.

"Even in the previous three matches where we won we didn’t start well," the Spurs boss said, according to Metro News."The team is not starting matches well, they are finding it a little bit difficult to find the intensity and the aggression of the game.

"I told them about Old Trafford, I told them about some of their players. "Like for example, McTominay the way they immediately show aggression at the beginning of the game.

"Rashford even going to press the keeper.

"This kind of attitude that shows initially intensity. But we were not in the game in the beginning," he added.