Manchester United legend Paul Scholes calls young star Antony a 'clown' after showboating disaster

Manchester United's Antony performs a perfect 720 degree spin during Europa League game | Photo: Twitter

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory against Europa League rivals Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. However, a skill show-off that was followed by erratic execution of a basic pass by young star Antony became the talking point after the match. So much so that Antony was dubbed a "clown" by club legend and former England midfielder Paul Scholes.

Antony was subbed off at half-time by manager Erik ten Hag. The decision came minutes after the Brazilian failed to make a simple pass after putting up a marvellous display of footballing skills with a perfect 720 degree spin, going merry around the ball twice with no rival player near him. Antony then overshot a pass into the Sheriff penalty box, failing to provide the ball to former Real Madrid star Casemiro who had made a key run. However, the Manchester United manager rejected the idea that Antony had been subbed due to the epic showboating fail.

Ten Hag said that the decision was pre-planned and was made as United were 1-0 up at half time. Ten Hag said that he wanted to check out the dynamic of having Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford in the middle together. But ten Hag's rejection of the idea did not save Antony from scathing criticism. Scholes dubbed him a 'clown' while slamming the winger in an after-match show on BT Sport channel.

"I'm not even sure it's skill, is it? Could we do that?" Scholes said while talking to fellow former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves.

"Is it his trademark? I think he needs a better one. He needs to find a more entertaining way. I don't think this country likes to see that. Does any country, even Brazil? Brazil don't want to see that, do they? Ajax, in Holland, do they want to see that?" the midfield great added.

"I like to see skill, but I just don't think that is skill or entertainment. That is just being a clown, isn't it?" Scholes concluded.

United took home three points on the back of a first-half goal by fullback Diogo Dalot, followed by goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford in the final 30 minutes.

