Manchester United transfer news: Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay or go? Here's what we know

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United or leave in the summer?

Manchester United didn't have the best of seasons in 2021-22 as they finished the campaign trophyless.

Having fired Ole Gunnar Solksjaer mid-way through the campaign after a run of dismal performances, the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim coach mattered little in the end as the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League, having finished in sixth place in the Premier League standings.

But what does the future hold for United? With new manager Erik Ten Hag coming in, will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Old Trafford? Or will he seek a new challenge?

READ| BBC issues apology for ''Manchester United are rubbish'' headline

The good news is that despite the failures in 2021-22, Ronaldo is still looking to continue with Manchester United, and in fact, incoming manager Erik Ten Hag has often spoken about his desire to train Ronaldo, who remains a force not to be reckoned with, even at the age of 37.

The Dutch coach was quizzed about Ronaldo's future, in his very first interaction with the British press, and Ten Hag was clear that he will count on the Portuguese sensation.

Asked if Ronaldo fits into his project, Ten Hag said: "Of course." On what Ronaldo will bring, he simply added: "Goals!"

READ| In pics: Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez name their baby girl Bella Esmeralda

And the admiration was mutual, speaking to Manchester United's official website, Ronaldo wished the incoming coach good luck, and hoped that they can turn around the fortunes for United.

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach, but we need to give him time," Ronaldo was quoted as saying per United's official website.

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best," he added.

READ| Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are equal in terms of greatness, says Kevin Pietersen

So it seems that the love story between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo is set to continue for one more season at least, with his contract set to expire in June 2023, but the club do have an option to extend it for one more year.