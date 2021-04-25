Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup, Final: Live streaming, MCI v TOT Dream11, time in IST & where to watch

The EFL Cup final between the two English giants Manchester City (MCI) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will be played on Sunday

Manchester City will be hoping to make it four EFL titles when they take on Spurs. Pep Guardiola's side had defeated Man United 2-0 in the semi-finals in January to make it to the final. They will head into the game on the back of a tough 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho just six days prior to the EFL Cup final. Ryan Mason was announced as an interim at the North London club. Spurs came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton on Tuesday.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup match being played?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup match will be played on April 25, 2021, at Wembley Stadium, London, England.

What time does the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup match begin?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup final match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup match will not have live telecast live in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup live telecast will be available online in India on Voot Select and JioTV.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Starting XIs

Manchester City: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur - Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Lucas.

DREAM11: Lloris, Cancelo, Laporte, Reguilon, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Silva, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Son (VC), Sterling