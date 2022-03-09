Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon Champions League: Live streaming, MCI vs SLI dream11, time & where to watch

With Manchester City having a 5-0 aggregate lead, Sporting Lisbon's chances of progressing into the next round look very slim. The second leg at the Etihad Stadium would be no more than an exhibition game for the home side who are fresh off beating their 'noisy neighbours' Manchester United 4-1.

For Sporting, it's another opportunity to finish their campaign on a high, as they take on perhaps one of the most in-form sides in Europe. Having a leg into the next round perhaps, Man City will be hoping to flex their muscle further into the competition to end their duck in the Champions League.

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League match will be played on March 10, 2022, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Ruben Vinagre, Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Santos, Islam Slimani

MCI vs SLI Dream11 team prediction:

Moraes, Cancelo, Laporte, Inacio, Coates, Gundogan, Silva, Sarabia, Santos, Foden, Sterling