Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch

Manchester City are hosting Shakhtar Donetsk to the Etihad Stadium as they look to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

A point is enough for Pep Guardiola's men but for the Citizens, it will be a victory after they got back to winning ways against Chelsea on Saturday.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Predicted Starting XIs

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup: Pyatov; Dodo, Kryvtsov, Khocholava, Ismaily; Patrick, Stepanenko; Tete, Kovalenko, Taison; Boryachuk