Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, MCI vs RMA dream11, where to watch

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

The semi-final clash of the Champions League 2021-22 season will see the La Liga champions-elect meet the Premier League holders in the last four. Manchester City will play host Real Madrid for the first leg on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's men had needed just one goal to scrape past Atletico Madrid in the quarters. Talking about Real Madrid, they had ended Chelsea's hopes of back-to-back European crowns in dramatic fashion.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid - Semi-final of UCL

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 28, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time does the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid​ Dream11 lineup:

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior