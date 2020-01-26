Headlines

Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

MCI vs FUL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Manchester City vs Fulham Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, FUL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips FA Cup, Manchester City vs Fulham Head to Head

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2020, 03:11 PM IST

Fulham pulled off an upset by knocking out Aston Villa in the last round, but they have lost their last eight matches against City in all competitions.

 

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup match being played?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup match will be played on January 26, 2020, at Etihad Stadium.

 

What time does the Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup match begin?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday. 

 

Where to watch Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup live telecast will be on Sony ESPN in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup live stream will be available on Sony Liv app and in India for premium users.

 

Manchester City vs Fulham: Predicted Starting XIs 

Manchester City: Bravo; Cancelo, Stones, Garcia, Zinchenko; D.Silva, Gundogan, Foden; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Fulham: Rodak; Christie, Hector, Mawson, Odoi; Arter, Onomah, McDonald, Cairney; Cavaleiro, Reid

