Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Live streaming, MCI v BOU Dream11, time & where to watch

Manchester City will host Bournemouth in their Premier League clash.

Man City have made their home ground an extremely formidable place to traverse for oppositions. The side has gone onto hit a staggering 17 goals in 4 matches since the restart.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be played on July 15, 2020, at Emirates Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Predicted Starting XIs

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, D Silva, Bernardo, Jesus, Foden

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Stacey, Cook, Kelly, Rico, Brooks, Billing, Lerma, Stanislas, Solanke, Wilson