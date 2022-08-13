Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to watch, MCI vs BOU dream11, probable playing XI

Manchester City will host Bournemouth on Saturday in Premier League

After winning the Premier League 2021-22 season, Manchester City began this year's league campaign from where they left off as they beat West Ham 2-0 last week. Next up, the reigning champs play their first home game of the new season, as they gear up to host AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been a good summer so far for Pep Guardiola's Man City, with plenty of incoming and outgoings, which has only made their squad stronger, and they still remain in net profit, with multiple players leaving for pastures anew.

Bournemouth also started the Premier League 2022-23 campaign on a winning note as they defeated Steven Gerard's Aston Villa side 2-0. The Cherries will have a hard time against one of the best teams on English soil, but this match will surely offer fans plenty of goals.

READ| Premier League 2022-23 season: Live streaming, TV channel, complete schedule and all you need to know

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Premier League 2022

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match being played?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match will be played on August 13, 2022, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time does the Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match begin?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday in India.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

READ| Lionel Messi turns 35: Take a look at exotic cars owned by the ace footballer

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth probable playing XI:

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

Bournemouth: Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Ryan Christie, Steve Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Jaidon Anthony; Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke.

MCI vs BOU my Dream11 team:

Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Ryan Christie, Steve Cook, Erling Haaland, Dominic Solanke