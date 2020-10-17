Search icon
Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League: Live streaming, MCI v ARS Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:23 PM IST

Two old colleagues renew acquaintances when Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to face Manchester City and former mentor Pep Guardiola.

The hosts go into the weekend five points and 10 places behind their visitors on the Premier League table.

 

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 match being played?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on October 17, 2020, at Etihad Stadium.

 

What time does the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 match begin?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 final match will begin at 10:00 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 match live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

 

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 live telecast will be available online in India on Disney+Hotstar for premium users.

 

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs 

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Foden, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Thomas, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

