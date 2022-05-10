Headlines

Manchester City confirm signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Premier League giants Manchester City announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 10, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

After much speculation, Erling Haaland appears to be on the verge of signing for Manchester City. The Premier League giants on Tuesday confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Haaland's current club Borussia Dortmund. 

As per renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man City will pay a reported figure of €60 million to Borussia Dortmund. 

"The transfer remains subject to club finalising terms with the player", stated City's statement, however, if inside sources are to be believed, Haaland will become the club's join-top highest-earning player, alongside Kevin de Bruyne. 

READ| Mino Raiola, super-agent of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland passes away aged 54

While Man City did not provide financial details of the deal but German media reported that the total cost of buying Haaland in a multi-year deal could exceed 300 million euros, including his salary, agent fees and bonuses.

The 21-year-old Norway striker's value has skyrocketed thanks to his prolific form at Dortmund after joining them from Austrian side Salzburg two years ago. 

READ| 'Wow what a legend': Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland stunned after receiving special gift from his idol

Halaand scored 41 goals in as many games in all competitions last season. Such prolific goal-scoring exploits saw Haaland attracting interest from all over Europe and teams such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich were also in the chase, but Manchester City have won the race for Haaland's signature. 

With inputs from Reuters

