Manchester City confirm signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

After much speculation, Erling Haaland appears to be on the verge of signing for Manchester City. The Premier League giants on Tuesday confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Haaland's current club Borussia Dortmund.

As per renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man City will pay a reported figure of €60 million to Borussia Dortmund.

"The transfer remains subject to club finalising terms with the player", stated City's statement, however, if inside sources are to be believed, Haaland will become the club's join-top highest-earning player, alongside Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022

While Man City did not provide financial details of the deal but German media reported that the total cost of buying Haaland in a multi-year deal could exceed 300 million euros, including his salary, agent fees and bonuses.

The 21-year-old Norway striker's value has skyrocketed thanks to his prolific form at Dortmund after joining them from Austrian side Salzburg two years ago.

Halaand scored 41 goals in as many games in all competitions last season. Such prolific goal-scoring exploits saw Haaland attracting interest from all over Europe and teams such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich were also in the chase, but Manchester City have won the race for Haaland's signature.

With inputs from Reuters