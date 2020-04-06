Headlines

Sports

Sports

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother dies after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused panic all around the globe. With sporting events coming to a halt, many athletes have also been tested positive for the same.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 08:24 PM IST

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused panic all around the globe. With sporting events coming to a halt, many athletes have also been tested positive for the same.

A piece of the heartbreaking news that comes in is Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the English Premier League champions said on Monday."The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-years-old," City said in a post on their official Twitter account.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

Guardiola, who has also coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich and spent most of his playing career with Barca, donated one million euros ($1.08 million) last month to fight against the virus, contributing to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.

